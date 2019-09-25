Saudi Aramco restores oil production earlier than expected

Saudi Arabia has restored its oil production capacity to 11.3 million barrels per day after September 14 attacks on its oil-processing facilities, three sources briefed on Saudi Aramco’s operations told Reuters.

Crude output from the Khurais field is now at 1.3 million bpd and the Abqaiq field is currently at about 4.9 million bpd, the sources said.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on September 18 that the Kingdom would maintain full oil supply to its customers this month, while oil production capacity would rebound to 11 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of September.

