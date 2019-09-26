ENERGY
Saudi Energy Minister confirms restoration of Kingdom’s gas production capacity

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy. (Supplied)
Staff writer, Al Arabiya English Thursday, 26 September 2019
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy confirmed on Wednesday the restoration of production capacity, affirming the Kingdom’s position as a reliable energy supplier in the global market.

The energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, in a statement confirmed that natural gas liquids output has reached about 880 thousand barrels per day compared to domestic demand volume of 792 thousand barrels per day, Saudi state agency (SPA) reported.

The energy minister added that with the operation of the natural gas liquids plant at Shaybah oilfield, the output will reach 960 thousand barrels per day by the end of the week, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

This will enable the Kingdom to meet the entire domestic demand by the end of this week, without any reduction in the supply of ethane to local companies and factories.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, at the end of his statement, thanked the Saudi Aramco team for their continuous efforts in restoring production capacity, stressing that what had been achieved so far was an exceptional achievement by all standards and confirmed the reliability of the Kingdom as an energy supplier in the global market.

Last Update: Thursday, 26 September 2019 KSA 02:55 - GMT 23:55
