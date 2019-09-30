ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Saudi Aramco plans to pay $75 bln base dividend in 2020

Saudi Aramco plans to pay a base dividend of $75 billion in 2020 as it aims to attract investors to its IPO. (File photo: AFP)
Reem Abdellatif, Al Arabiya English Monday, 30 September 2019
Text size A A A

Saudi Aramco plans to pay a base dividend of $75 billion in 2020 as it aims to attract investors to its initial public offering, the company said in a corporate investor presentation posted on its website on Monday.

The world’s largest oil exporter also scheduled a change to its tax royalty scheme with a marginal rate amended to 15 percent for global benchmark Brent crude up to $70 a barrel, 45 percent for Brent price between $70 a barrel and $100 a barrel, and 80 percent for Brent above $100 a barrel, effective from January 2020.

Aramco added in the presentation that it aims to be the “world’s pre-eminent integrated energy and chemicals Company, operating in a safe, sustainable, and reliable manner.”

Saudi Aramco, which is the world’s largest oil exporter, is targeting a valuation of $2 trillion in its upcoming IPO.

It is expected to list on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) before the end of the year, and eventually following up with an international listing.

Some of the international destinations vying for the listing include Tokyo, London, Hong Kong, and New York.

The company announced in April 2019 that it generated a net income of $111.1 billion in 2018, making it the world’s most profitable company.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 30 September 2019 KSA 16:13 - GMT 13:13
Saudi Aramco approaches sovereign funds to invest in its upcoming IPO: Report

Saudi Aramco has approached Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Singapore’s GIC, and other sovereign wealth ...
Saudi finance minister: Still considering secondary options for Aramco IPO

Saudi Arabia is still considering secondary locations for the flotation of oil giant Aramco after primary location ...
Saudi Aramco ready for IPO: CEO

Speaking at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, Amin Nasser, the CEO of Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco, ...
Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles: Sources

Saudi Aramco has hired nine banks as joint global coordinators to lead its planned initial public offering (IPO), slated ...
SHOW MORE
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Saudi Aramco plans to pay $75 bln base dividend in 2020
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed