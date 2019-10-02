ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Saudi-Russia alliance a ‘must’ in trade war world, says Russia’s Sibur chairman

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in June 2019. (File photo: AP)
By John Benny, Al Arabiya English Wednesday, 2 October 2019
Text size A A A

The chairman of Russia’s largest petrochemicals company said on Wednesday that the alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia is a “must in the turbulent, geopolitically complicated world.”

“Global alliances are important, we are concerned with global trading wars, it affects demand,” said Dimitry Konov, Chairman of Sibur, at the Russia Energy Week conference in Moscow.

An escalating trade war between Beijing and Washington has cast a shadow on the demand for billions of dollars’ worth of goods around the world.

Konov also sees more Russian National companies cooperating with Saudi Arabia going forward.

Sibur is a supplier of petrochemical products to chemical, automotive and construction industries, among others. The company’s revenue stood at $9.1 billion in 2018.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 2 October 2019 KSA 12:35 - GMT 09:35
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Saudi-Russia alliance a ‘must’ in trade war world, says Russia’s Sibur chairman
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed