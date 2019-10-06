Iran says Chinese state oil firm withdraws from $5 billion deal

China’s state oil company has pulled out of a $5 billion deal to develop a portion of Iran’s massive offshore natural gas field, the Islamic Republic’s oil minister said Sunday, an agreement from which France’s Total SA earlier withdrew over US sanctions.



The South Pars field deal, struck in the wake of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, appears to be the latest business casualty of America’s pressure campaign on Tehran following President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal of the US from the deal.



It also comes as China and the US engage in their own trade war, as Beijing and Washington levy billions of dollars of tariffs on each other’s goods.



Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, quoted by the ministry’s SHANA news agency, said Sunday that the China National Petroleum Corp. was “no longer in the project.” He did not elaborate or give any reason for the withdrawal, though SHANA said the company “had pulled out of a contract” to develop the field.



Officials in Beijing did not immediately acknowledge their decision. Phone calls to the CNPC rang unanswered on Sunday and its website bore no mention of the withdrawal.



However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif separately complained Sunday about the US campaign against Tehran and its impact on foreign investments.



“We have been facing plenty of problems in the field of investment because of the US maximum pressure policy,” Zarif told a parliamentary committee, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. “We are trying to remove the problems.”

Last Update: Sunday, 6 October 2019 KSA 19:39 - GMT 16:39