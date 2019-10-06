Iraq’s credit profile to remain oil dependent, says Moody’s

The Government of Iraq’s credit profile will remain dependent on oil revenues and prices over the medium-term as efforts to diversify the economy and implement fiscal reforms continue to face obstacles, Moody’s Investors Service said in a recent report.

Moody’s said political fragmentation and elevated political and security risks will continue to hinder the momentum for structural and fiscal reforms in the country.

Five people have been killed, and more than 3,000 injured since protests erupted in the capital Baghdad. The demonstrations are the biggest challenge yet to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

The credit rating firm expects fiscal deficits of around 4 percent of GDP in 2019-20 after a 7.9 percent surplus in 2018.

The current account balance will deteriorate gradually to a 2 percent of GDP deficit by 2020, after surpluses of 5.8 percent and 0.8 percent of GDP in 2018 and 2019, respectively, Moody’s said.

“We do not expect Iraq's dependence on oil production and sensitivity to oil price swings to materially decline in the next five years,” Moody’s analyst Alexander Perjessy wrote in a report.

Oil accounts for 99 percent of the OPEC member’s merchandise exports, about 90 percent of government revenue and 60 percent of economic output, Moody’s noted.

Iraq saw its oil exports dip to 3.576 million barrels per day in September.

Over the past week, at least 19 protesters were fatally shot by security forces in the capital city of Baghdad amid anti-government rallies. Protesters have called for better living conditions, jobs, and an end to corruption in the oil-rich nation.

Last Update: Sunday, 6 October 2019 KSA 10:58 - GMT 07:58