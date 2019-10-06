ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

OPEC, Gas Exporting Countries Forum sign deal to boost cooperation

OPEC said that the purpose of the MoU is to establish and strengthen cooperation between the two organizations. (File photo: Reuters)
Matthew Amlôt, Al Arabiya English Sunday, 6 October 2019
Text size A A A

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday as the two organizations look to strengthen cooperation in research and best practices.

Secretary general of OPEC Mohammad Barkindo and Yury Sentyurin, the secretary general of GECF, signed the agreement on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week event in Moscow.

“We look forward to utilize the framework we signed today in our MoU to deepen discussions, as well as undertake joint work and actions, in the interest of our members, entire industry, and the global economy,” Barkindo said at the signing ceremony.

OPEC said that the purpose of the MoU is to establish and strengthen cooperation between the two organizations “in order to carry out activities and share experiences, views, information and best practices in areas of mutual interest.”

Specific areas identified included energy market monitoring, analysis and forecasting; energy research studies, data and statistical analysis; and sustainability initiatives, along with environmental and social responsibility.

“It is the mainstream consensus that oil and gas together will continue to be the fuel of choice for the foreseeable future. In fact, most projections validate that oil and gas will continue to dominate energy basket,” Barkindo added.
 

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 6 October 2019 KSA 08:43 - GMT 05:43
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
OPEC, Gas Exporting Countries Forum sign deal to boost cooperation
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed