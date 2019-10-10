Saudi oil output fell 660,000 bpd after September attacks: OPEC

Saudi Arabia’s oil production fell 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.13 million bpd in September following attacks on its oil installations, OPEC said in its latest monthly report.

According to secondary sources, the oil output was even lower, falling 1.28 million bpd to 8.56 million bpd, the report said.

Last month’s attacks on two key oil installations in Saudi Arabia knocked off five percent of the global crude supply, which has since been restored by the world’s largest oil exporter.

Saudi Aramco is on track to regain its maximum production capacity of 12 million barrels per day by the end of November, and might hit that mark earlier than expected, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said at an energy conference on Wednesday.

OPEC forecast a slight fall in 2019 world oil demand on Thursday.

Last Update: Thursday, 10 October 2019 KSA 15:27 - GMT 12:27