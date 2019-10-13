First round of talks planned between Ecuadorian government and protestors

The first round of talks between the Ecuadorian government and indigenous groups protesting recently slashed fuel subsidies will take place on Sunday at 3pm in Quito, the UN in Ecuador posted Saturday on Twitter.

Meanwhile Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said on Saturday he would assess a decree that slashed fuel subsidies with the indigenous and social groups that have led protests against it, but did not indicate he planned to repeal it.



Moreno added in a televised message to the nation that a “good part” of Quito was calm after he imposed a military-enforced curfew in the highland capital amid clashes between police and protesters. He said the curfew would remain in effect until further notice.



Earlier on Saturday, the chief protest organizer, indigenous group Conaie, said it had agreed to hold direct talks with Moreno to discuss repealing the decree.



Moreno also said he would propose requiring private companies to pay employees a $20 bonus per month.

Last Update: Sunday, 13 October 2019 KSA 07:07 - GMT 04:07