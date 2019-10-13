ENERGY
Kuwait’s KPC to focus on boosting oil exports, gas production, says CEO

KPC is also focusing on offshore oil exploration and is developing its petrochemicals industry. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Kuwait Sunday, 13 October 2019
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) is focusing on enhancing oil exports and ramping up gas production as part of its 2040 growth strategy, the chief executive of the state-run company said on Sunday.

“We are deploying new technologies for our maturing fields for smart and efficient operations. We are moving towards an integrated value chain from our reservoirs to our petrochemicals complexes,” Hashem Hashem told an energy industry conference in Kuwait City.

He said that KPC was also focusing on offshore oil exploration and is developing its petrochemicals industry.

Last Update: Sunday, 13 October 2019 KSA 22:04 - GMT 19:04
