Russia ready to work with US to build Saudi nuclear power plant: Rosatom

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom would be ready to cooperate with partners from the US, Europe, and Asia to build a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia, Rosatom’s CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

Earlier this year, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the country would start building two planned nuclear reactors.

In January 2019, the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE) in Saudi Arabia had received offers from five countries to build the first two nuclear plants on the Gulf coast. The countries included the United States, Russia, France, South Korea, and China.

Moscow-based Rosatom has the second biggest uranium reserves and more than a third of the world’s enrichment market, according to the company’s website.



Last Update: Monday, 14 October 2019 KSA 16:51 - GMT 13:51