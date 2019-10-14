Saudi Aramco IPO to be announced ‘very soon,’ says chairman

The initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco will be announced “very soon,” Aramco Chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan was quoted as saying by Al Arabiya on Monday.

Al-Rumayyan, who is also the Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund – is attending the Saudi-Russian Forum on Monday, in which Saudi Arabian and Russian officials gathered to discuss key partnerships, as well as global oil markets.

His Russian counterpart, Kirill Dimitriev, chief executive officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is also attending the event. Both officials held a joint panel discussion.

The forum is being held this week during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s expected visit to Riyadh, which is his first official visit since 2007.

The Aramco IPO is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, which aims to wean the Saudi economy off its reliance on oil in order to diversify the economy.

It aims to raise up to $100 billion from the IPO of a five percent stake of the company, based on a $2 trillion valuation. This valuation could make it the most valuable company in the world.

Meanwhile, al-Rumayyan said on Monday that the Kingdom is the biggest foreign investor in Russia, with investments valued at $2.5 billion.

