Saudi Arabian refiner SASREF said on Tuesday that two contractors had died and two more were injured in an accident that happened during maintenance work on Sunday.

SASREF, which said it has put additional safety measures in place, added that maintenance work will continue as planned, according to a statement.

The refinery, which is owned by Saudi Aramco, is located in Jubail Industrial city and employs more than 700 people.

The production capacity of the refinery is 305,000 barrels per day.

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 October 2019 KSA 17:17 - GMT 14:17