Russia’s Rosneft stops work at Iraqi Kurdistan oil field near Syria: Report

Rosneft has stopped work on an oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan due to its proximity to the border with Syria. (File photo: AP)
Agencies Thursday, 17 October 2019
Russian oil giant Rosneft has stopped work on an oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan due to its proximity to the border with Syria, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Rosneft.

Rosneft is one of the few energy majors to operate in the Iraqi Kurdistan region. Last year, the company signed a deal with the Kurdistan regional government to explore the potential of developing its natural gas reserves and building a pipeline.

The company had commenced “experimental” production from the Bejil oilfield in the region.

Rosneft’s suspension comes after Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies launched an offensive against Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria last week.
 

Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 14:37 - GMT 11:37
Russia's Rosneft stops work at Iraqi Kurdistan oil field near Syria: Report
