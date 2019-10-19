Trump says he will nominate energy deputy secretary to be its new chief

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would nominate Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the next head of the department.



“I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy. Dan's experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

If confirmed by the Senate, Brouillette will replace Rick Perry, who said on Thursday he would step down from the job by the end of the year.

Last Update: Saturday, 19 October 2019 KSA 21:09 - GMT 18:09