Saudi Aramco cuts domestic gasoline prices for fourth quarter

Saudi Aramco announced reduced domestic gasoline prices starting from October 20, 2019, the Saudi Press Agency (APA) reported.



The news prices will be as follows: Gasoline 91: 1.50 riyals per liter, and Gasoline 95: 2.05 riyals per liter during the current quarter October- December 2019.



The prices of the previous quarter during the months of July - September 2019 were: Gasoline 91: 1.53 riyals per liter, and Gasoline 95: 2.18 riyals per liter.



According to Saudi Aramco, this is in accordance with the governance procedures of pricing adjustment of approved energy and water products, noting that the domestic prices of gasoline are subject to change due to changes in export prices from the Kingdom to international markets.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 October 2019 KSA 00:46 - GMT 21:46