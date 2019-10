Saudi attacks ‘presumably’ done by militants from nearby countries: Rosneft CEO

Last month’s attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure were “presumably” carried out by militants who were forced to relocate to nearby countries, including Iraq following Russia’s military intervention in Syria, Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Thursday, as quoted by Reuters.

The CEO of the Russian state-owned oil giant said that the US has become the main beneficiary on European market, thanks to its sanctions.

US is the only regulator on the global oil market today, he said, adding that around one-third of global oil reserves and a fifth of global oil output were under US sanctions.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 October 2019 KSA 14:14 - GMT 11:14