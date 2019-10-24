ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Turkish central bank sees year-end inflation notably below projections

Besides slowing inflation, US President Trump’s decision to lift economic sanctions on Turkey has helped the lira recover. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Istanbul Thursday, 24 October 2019
Text size A A A

Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday recent forecast revisions suggest inflation is likely to be notably below the projections of its July inflation report by the year-end, as it cut its policy rate by 250 basis points.

“At this point, the current monetary policy stance, to a large part, is considered to be consistent with the projected disinflation path,” the bank said in its statement after its monetary policy committee meeting.

The bank lowered its benchmark one-week repo rate to 14.0 percent from 16.5 percent.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 24 October 2019 KSA 14:19 - GMT 11:19
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Turkish central bank sees year-end inflation notably below projections
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed