The US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Saturday that conversations with Saudi Arabia on its nuclear program are going forward.

Speaking at a round table in Abu Dhabi, Perry said that the United States did everything it could to have a ready global supply of oil.

“We don’t weigh in on OPEC policies, we do everything we can to have a global ready supply” said Perry.





Last Update: Saturday, 26 October 2019 KSA 15:25 - GMT 12:25