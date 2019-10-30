Nigerian President Buhari says Africa ‘is open for business’ at FII 2019

“We’re telling the world … come, Africa wants to be a friend to all, and is open for business,” Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari told attendees at the third Future Investment Initative (FII) in Riyadh.

Buhari was joined by Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyattta and Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou discussed the future of Africa.

Nigeria’s President said that China has seen Africa as an opportunity, and that Russia, “now wants a piece of the action.”

“We are natural partners. Our trade links existed way before the colonial period,” added Kenyatta on the subject of connections between Saudi Arabia, the Arabian Gulf, and east Africa.

The panelists discussed how public-private partnerships and multilateral cooperation could be leveraged to benefit the African economy.

Nigeria is Africa's most populous country and the largest country in OPEC.

The Africa panel took place on the second day of the third annual FII forum in Saudi Arabia.

As one of the world’s leading economic forums, FII brings together over 6,000 attendees and over 300 key world leaders to discuss challenges, trends, and opportunities that are shaping the global investment landscape.

Speakers so far include the US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, White House special adviser Jared Kushner, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 October 2019 KSA 16:37 - GMT 13:37