UAE is “over 100 pct” committed to Opec+ agreement, says Minister of Energy

United Arab Emirates minister of energy and industry Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Saturday that the UAE is “over 100 per cent” committed to the OPEC+ agreement to curb oil production, state news agency WAM reported.
The minister said the UAE’s production under the agreement is 3,000,072 barrels per day.
-
12 minutes ago in Middle East
-
40 minutes ago in Middle East
-
1 hours ago in Middle East
-
1 hours ago in World
-
2 hours ago in North Africa
-
2 hours ago in Energy
-
3 hours ago in Middle East
-
4 hours ago in World
-
4 hours ago in Middle East
-
4 hours ago in North Africa
How are we doing?