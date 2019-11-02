UAE is “over 100 pct” committed to Opec+ agreement, says Minister of Energy

United Arab Emirates minister of energy and industry Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Saturday that the UAE is “over 100 per cent” committed to the OPEC+ agreement to curb oil production, state news agency WAM reported.



The minister said the UAE’s production under the agreement is 3,000,072 barrels per day.



