UAE is “over 100 pct” committed to Opec+ agreement, says Minister of Energy

UAE Energy Minister, Suhail al-Mazrouei, sits on a panel during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Cairo Saturday, 2 November 2019
United Arab Emirates minister of energy and industry Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Saturday that the UAE is “over 100 per cent” committed to the OPEC+ agreement to curb oil production, state news agency WAM reported.

The minister said the UAE’s production under the agreement is 3,000,072 barrels per day.
 

Last Update: Saturday, 2 November 2019 KSA 18:40 - GMT 15:40
