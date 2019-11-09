Iraqi minister says Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy

Iraq’s oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.



"Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and the extractive side was in very good health," a statement from his ministry read.



The country also remained committed to maintaining its production share in OPEC, the statement said.

Last Update: Saturday, 9 November 2019 KSA 16:32 - GMT 13:32