Iraqi minister says Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy

Members of the oil police guard near the West Qurna-1 oilfield near Basra in May. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Baghdad Saturday, 9 November 2019
Iraq’s oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.

"Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and the extractive side was in very good health," a statement from his ministry read.

The country also remained committed to maintaining its production share in OPEC, the statement said.

Last Update: Saturday, 9 November 2019 KSA 16:32 - GMT 13:32
