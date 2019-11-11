ENERGY
Iran says new oil field adds only 22 bln barrels to reserves

Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Tehran Monday, 11 November 2019
Iran’s oil minister said Monday that an oil field whose discovery President Hassan Rouhani announced at the weekend adds only 22.2 billion barrels to the country’s estimated crude reserves.

Out of the amount at the site, only a tenth – 2.2 billion barrels – can be extracted due to technological limitations, the minister, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, told reporters in Tehran.

Rouhani announced on Sunday the discovery of a new oil field containing 53 billion barrels of oil in southwestern Iran.
 

Last Update: Monday, 11 November 2019 KSA 12:11 - GMT 09:11
