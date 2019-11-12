UAE’s ADNOC extends deadline for exploration bids

The UAE’s state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said it extended the deadline for bids for oil and gas exploration until the end of December to give firms more time to discuss forming potential consortiums.

The latest deadline applies to the second bid round for onshore and offshore blocks that the state-owned oil company launched last May, the company confirmed to Al Arabiya English on Tuesday.

ADNOC launched the second bid round for five new oil and gas blocks in May.

The company is the 12th largest oil producer in the world, producing some three million barrels of oil per day.



Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 12:22 - GMT 09:22