Iran imposes fuel rationing, increases prices

An Iranian man inserts his fuel smart card in the machine to fill his motorcycle at a petrol station in central Tehran. (File photo: AFP)
The Associated Press Friday, 15 November 2019
Iran’s state news agency is reporting that authorities have imposed rationing and increased the prices of fuel.

IRNA’s report early Friday said every private car will have a 60-liter monthly quota at about 13 cents per liter, up from 9 cents. Taxis and ambulances have a quota of up to 500 liters at 13 cents. Beyond that, the price is 26 cents per liter.

In 2015, Iran stopped fuel rationing that had been in place since 2007.

The decision came following months of speculations about possible rationing after the US in 2018 reimposed sanctions that sent Iran’s economy into free-fall following Washington withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday Iran in recent months has faced its “the most difficult” time in decades.

Last Update: Friday, 15 November 2019 KSA 01:22 - GMT 22:22
