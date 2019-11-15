ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Turkey’s Fatih drilling ship starts operations off Cyprus: Report

Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz sets sail in Izmit Bay, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, where it has been joined by the Fatih. (Reuters)
Reuters, Ankara Friday, 15 November 2019
Text size A A A

The Turkish oil-and-gas drilling ship Fatih has started its operations off the coast of northeastern Cyprus, Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay said on Friday, despite warnings from European Union for Ankara to stand down.

On Monday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council adopted a framework for restrictive measures against Turkey over its drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey, a formal candidate to join the EU despite worsening ties, criticised the decision and said it would not cease drilling because it is operating on its own continental shelf or areas where Turkish Cypriots have rights.

Another Turkish drillship, Yavuz, is off the west coast of Cyprus.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 15 November 2019 KSA 12:12 - GMT 09:12
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Turkey’s Fatih drilling ship starts operations off Cyprus: Report
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed