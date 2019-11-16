ENERGY
Saudi Sakaka solar project to be launched before end of year

Solar panels. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Cairo Saturday, 16 November 2019
Saudi Arabia’s al-Jouf region will launch its first renewable power project before the end of the year, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The 300mw Sakaka solar photovoltaic IPP project is estimated to generate enough clean energy to power 45,000 households in the al-Jouf region while offsetting over 500,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan told the agency.

The project is said to be the first renewable energy project being built under King Salman’s renewable energy initiative.

Last Update: Saturday, 16 November 2019 KSA 10:11 - GMT 07:11
