Saudi Aramco sets $1.6-$1.7 trillion valuation ahead of IPO

Saudi Aramco is expected to offer 1.5 percent of its shares in the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), according to a document seen by Al Arabiya English.

The company has set an indicative price range of 30-32 riyals per share ($8-$8.53) for its planned which would value the company at $1.6 to $1.7 trillion, according to the new prospectus.

At this valuation, the company would raise $24-25.5 billion from the IPO, according to Al Arabiya English’s calculations. This would top the record-breaking IPO of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2014, which raised $21.8 billion.

An updated version of the IPO prospectus states that the offering will be open to qualified foreign investors (QFIs) and investors within Saudi Arabia.

The deadline to submit bid forms for institutional investors, such as banks or hedge funds, is set for December 4, while the deadline for retail investors – otherwise known as individual investors – is set for November 28, the company confirmed to Al Arabiya English.

The Aramco IPO is expected to see overwhelming investor appetite from retail investors, as well as interest from foreign investors since the Tadawul will be the only market that they can access the company’s equity. The company has said it would offer 0.5 percent of shares to retail investors.

Russian officials earlier told Al Arabiya English that the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) is working to lure Chinese investors for the IPO, as the company launches its much-anticipated public listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

China, which is the biggest consumer of Saudi Arabian crude oil, has shown interest in investing in Saudi Aramco. State-owned entities from the Asian country are in talks to invest up to $10 billion in the planned IPO, according to media reports.

The proceeds from the listing are expected to go towards diversifying the Saudi economy away from oil, and could be invested in sectors such as logistics, mining, or developing the manufacturing and industrial economy.

“We understand that the bulk of the funds raised will go to the government or the Public Investment Fund, potentially adding to the sovereign’s already strong fiscal net asset position of 72.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP),” S&P said in a note on Saudi Aramco’s IPO. “Productively deployed, we believe the assets could also help maintain growth potential through our three-year ratings horizon.”

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Al Arabiya in 2017 that it could take the Kingdom 40-50 years to develop areas such as the mining sector without the initial public offering (IPO).

Last Update: Sunday, 17 November 2019 KSA 10:34 - GMT 07:34