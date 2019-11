Institutional investors oversubscribed to Saudi Aramco IPO: Sources

The institutional portion of Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) is oversubscribed, having received over 64 billion riyals, while the retail tranche has received 10 billion riyals, a banking source told Al Arabiya English on Thursday.

By November 20, after just five days of book building, the institutional portion was fully subscribed, the banker added.

The deadline to subscribe for institutional investors is December 4, while the deadline for retail investors is slated for November 28. The process started on November 17.

Saudi Aramco is offering 1.5 percent of its shares on the Tadawul, with 0.5 percent set aside for retail, or individual investors. The remaining shares are allocated for institutional investors, such as banks or sovereign wealth funds.

The company has set an indicative price range of 30-32 riyals per share ($8-8.53), which would value the oil giant at $1.6 to $1.7 trillion. The final price for the offering is set to be announced on December 5.

Another banking source told Al Arabiya English that they expect the IPO to be three to four times oversubscribed when the book building process is completed on December 4.

-Matthew Amlôt, Al Arabiya English, contributed to this article.

Last Update: Thursday, 21 November 2019 KSA 17:39 - GMT 14:39