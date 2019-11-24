ENERGY
Libya’s NOC says Massila oilfield producing an additional 2,900 bpd

A view shows al-Feel oil field near Murzuq, Libya, July 6, 2017. (Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai Sunday, 24 November 2019
Libya’s Arabian Gulf Company, a subsidiary of state oil firm NOC, is producing an additional 2,900 barrels per day (bpd) from the Massila oilfield after connecting a well, an NOC statement said on Sunday.

The well, which was abandoned in 1979, has been reconnected since Friday thanks to new drilling technologies, the statement added.

Last Update: Sunday, 24 November 2019 KSA 21:17 - GMT 18:17
