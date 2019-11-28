ENERGY
Cost of India refinery project with Aramco, ADNOC estimated at $70 bln

L-R) India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the ADNOCGroup CEO, and BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley at the India Energy Forum in New Delhi, on October 15, 2018. (Reuters)
Reuters, Riyadh Thursday, 28 November 2019
The cost of a giant oil and petrochemicals refinery project to be built jointly by Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) in India is expected to reach $70 billion, WAM news agency reported on Wednesday.

A joint economic council between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia reviewed the planned plant on Wednesday at a meeting on the sidelines of Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Abu Dhabi.

“The initial cost is estimated at $70 billion,” a statement said.

The 1.2 million barrels-per-day (bpd) coastal refinery in the western state of Maharashtra is expected to be built at Roha in the Raigad district, about 100 km (60 miles) south of Mumbai, sources told Reuters in August.

In September, India’s oil minister said the refinery would cost more than the originally planned $45 billion.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 November 2019 KSA 02:18 - GMT 23:18
