OPEC+ to discuss oil cuts of more than 400,000 bpd: Report

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allied oil-producing nations (OPEC+) will discuss deeper oil cuts of more than 400,000 bpd on Thursday at a meeting in Vienna, Reuters cited two sources as saying.

Russian energy minister Alexandar Novak declined to comment on whether Russia supports the current OPEC+ deal or would be in favor of additional cuts at the meeting, Reuters added.

Novak said that Russia appreciates the dialogue and cooperation already developed with Saudi Arabia in a meeting with the Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman ahead of the meeting, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Twitter.

OPEC and its allies form the OPEC+ group have been restraining output since 2017 to support global energy markets. The current deal removes 1.2 million barrels per day of oil from markets and expires in March next year. Meanwhile, output from producers outside of the OPEC+ group, including the US, Canada, Brazil, and Norway is expected to grow, putting additional pressure on prices.

-Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 5 December 2019 KSA 11:44 - GMT 08:44