The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allied oil-producing nations (OPEC+) agreed on Friday to cut 500,000 barrels per day of oil supply in the 1st quarter, according to the Russian Energy Minister.



Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia's oil production quota is 9.744 million barrels per day.

-Developing

Last Update: Friday, 6 December 2019 KSA 18:43 - GMT 15:43