ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

French petrol stations well supplied, all refineries operating: Ministry

French Gendarmerie trucks parked in a petrol station close to a fuel depot after its access was cleared in western France on December 3, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
Reuters, Paris Friday, 13 December 2019
Text size A A A

The French government said on Friday that all the country’s refineries were operating and petrol stations were well supplied, and denied French press reports about fuel shortages caused by a nationwide protest movement against pension reform.

“All French refineries are operating normally and only two have experienced some temporary problems with shipping their output this morning,” the environment ministry said in a statement.

It added that this situation had no impact on petrol supplies for motorists and asked drivers not to fill up their tanks preventively as there was no reason for concern.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 13 December 2019 KSA 15:26 - GMT 12:26
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
French petrol stations well supplied, all refineries operating: Ministry
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed