Saudi Aramco on Tuesday completed a deal to buy a 17 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank from Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings for about $1.2 billion.

The investment supports “Saudi Aramco’s downstream growth strategy of expanding its global footprint in key markets,” the company said in a statement.

The Daesan Complex, where Hyundai Oilbank’s major facilities are located, has a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

The deal was first announced in April this year.



Last Update: Tuesday, 17 December 2019 KSA 16:33 - GMT 13:33