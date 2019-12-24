ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Goldman may stabilize Saudi Aramco shares following IPO

A Saudi stock market official monitors the stock market screen displaying Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco after the debut of Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Dubai Tuesday, 24 December 2019
Text size A A A

Saudi Aramco said that Goldman Sachs may stabilize its shares after a record initial public offering earlier this month.

Stabilization agents support the share price by purchasing additional shares on the market.

The stabilization period will end on January 9, but so far no transactions have been executed, it said in a statement.

Aramco shares ended nearly 0.6 percent lower at 35.40 riyals ($9.44), above its IPO price of 32 riyals per share, valuing the oil giant at about $1.9 trillion.

The shares have eased after hitting an intraday high of 38.7 riyals on December12.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 KSA 19:50 - GMT 16:50
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Goldman may stabilize Saudi Aramco shares following IPO
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed