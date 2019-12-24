Oil rises on supply cut pledges and slow return of Gulf field

Oil prices rose on Tuesday in thin pre-Christmas trading after Russia said cooperation with OPEC on supply cuts would continue and amid signs Saudi Arabia and Kuwait could take as much as a year to bring a major field back to full capacity.
Brent crude was up 30 cents, or 0.45 percent, at $66.69 a barrel by 1321 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate was 23 cents higher at $60.75 a barrel.
OPEC and Russia will continue their cooperation as long as it is “effective and brings results”, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said in an interview on Monday.
