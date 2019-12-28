ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Libya’s NOC considers evacuating Zawiya refinery staff due to fighting nearby

Oil tanker Morning Glory, during the unloading of oil in the Libyan sea port of Zawiya. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Tripoli Saturday, 28 December 2019
Text size A A A

Libyan state oil firm NOC is considering shutting down its western Zawiya port and evacuating the refinery located there due to clashes nearby, a statement said on Saturday.

NOC might also shut down the El Sharara oilfield whose crude is exported via Zawiya port, the statement said.

Clashes between armed groups have broken out in recent days around Zawiya, during which a missile almost hit the oil complex.

Zawiya is Libya’s biggest functioning refinery, serving the capital Tripoli located some 40km east as well as regions in the west and south of the country. Two workers at Zawiya port said the refinery was working on Saturday.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 29 December 2019 KSA 23:17 - GMT 20:17
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Libya’s NOC considers evacuating Zawiya refinery staff due to fighting nearby
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed