Libya’s NOC considers evacuating Zawiya refinery staff due to fighting nearby

Libyan state oil firm NOC is considering shutting down its western Zawiya port and evacuating the refinery located there due to clashes nearby, a statement said on Saturday.
NOC might also shut down the El Sharara oilfield whose crude is exported via Zawiya port, the statement said.
-
22 minutes ago in World
-
1 hours ago in World
-
2 hours ago in Middle East
-
2 hours ago in Sports
-
2 hours ago in Middle East
-
2 hours ago in Economy
-
2 hours ago in Technology
-
3 hours ago in World
-
4 hours ago in Energy
-
5 hours ago in Digital
How are we doing?