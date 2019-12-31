ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Kuwait Petroleum Corp sells its first shipment of 10 ppm diesel

Kuwait Petroleum Corp. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Cairo Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Text size A A A

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Tuesday its International Marketing Sector has concluded the sale of its first shipment of Low Sulphur Diesel with a sulphur content of 10 ppm, to be shipped during January 2020, state news agency KUNA reported.

The shipment is considered the first shipment to be sold to the international market concurrent with the start-up of the Clean Fuel Project units in its KNPC refineries.

KPC aims to supply its clients worldwide with the latest specifications that comply with international and environmental requirements.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 20:14 - GMT 17:14
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Kuwait Petroleum Corp sells its first shipment of 10 ppm diesel
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed