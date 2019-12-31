Oil prices set for biggest yearly rise since 2016

Oil rose on the last trading day of the decade on Tuesday and was on track for monthly and annual gains, supported by a thaw in the prolonged US-China trade row and Middle East unrest.

Brent crude was up 11 cents at $66.78 a barrel by 1143 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 6 cents at $61.74 per barrel.

The volume of trade remained low as many market participants were away for year-end holidays.



Brent has gained about 24 percent in 2019 and WTI has risen 35 percent. Both benchmarks are set for their biggest yearly gains in three years, backed by a breakthrough in US-China trade talks and output cuts pledged by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.



Signs of progress in the talks between Washington and Beijing and likelihood of signing a trade deal as early as next week boosted factories’ output and Chinese manufacturing activity expanded for a second straight month.



China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), an index showing economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors, was unchanged at 50.2 in December from November, but still remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.



Also supporting the prices were rising tensions in the Middle East as thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered outside the US embassy in Baghdad to condemn US air strikes against Iraqi militias.



Security guards inside the US embassy fired stun grenades at protesters and the US ambassador and other staff were evacuated due to security concerns. The US strikes could pull Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between the United States and Iran.



“Considering that Iraq is the second largest OPEC producer with production around 4.6 mbpd, market participants may add a risk premium to oil tension if tensions last for longer,” UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.



“That said, we need to see if the latest protests spread also in the south of the country, where most of the crude is exported.”



Looking ahead, US crude inventories are expected to fall by about 3.2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 27, potentially its third consecutive weekly decline, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.



Oil prices are likely to hover around $63 a barrel next year, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, benefiting from deeper production cuts by OPEC and its allies, and hopes that a US-China trade deal could jumpstart economic growth.



“Oil prices, though largely expected to trade positive, will face headwinds from subdued global growth momentum and robust US shale output levels in the first quarter (of 2020),” said Benjamin Lu, analyst at Phillip Futures.

Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 16:03 - GMT 13:03