Russia, Ukraine sign deal for gas transit to Europe

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak, Ukrainian Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection, Oleksiy Orzhel, attend a news conference after trilateral gas talks between the EU, Russia and Ukraine in Berlin on December 19, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters, Moscow/Kiev Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Russia and Ukraine have signed a five-year agreement safeguarding Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine, Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal was sealed before the current agreement expires on December 31.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed in a post on social media that the deal had been signed.

Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 01:25 - GMT 22:25
