Russia, Ukraine sign deal for gas transit to Europe

Russia and Ukraine have signed a five-year agreement safeguarding Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine, Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom said in a statement on Tuesday.



The deal was sealed before the current agreement expires on December 31.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed in a post on social media that the deal had been signed.

Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 01:25 - GMT 22:25