State-run Qatar Petroleum said on Sunday it had signed a 15-year agreement to supply Kuwait with up to 3 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year.

Deliveries to Kuwait’s al-Zour port will begin in 2022 “to support meeting Kuwait’s growing energy needs and demand, particularly in the power generation sector,” Qatar Petroleum said in the joint statement with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).



Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 12:02 - GMT 09:02