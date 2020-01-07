Oil prices slip as investors reassess Middle East risks

Oil prices on Tuesday surrendered some gains made over the previous days as investors reconsidered the likelihood of immediate supply disruptions in the Middle East after the United States killed a top Iranian military commander.
Brent crude was down 53 cents or 0.8 percent at $68.38 a barrel at 1333 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $62.81, down 46 cents or 0.7 percent.
Prices surged during the previous two sessions, with Brent reaching its highest since September, while WTI rose to its strongest since April.
The gains followed fears of escalating conflict and potential Middle East supply disruptions after the January 3 drone strike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Iran has vowed a harsh revenge.
“We still believe in the absence of retaliation or disruptions that oil prices will trend lower over the course of the first quarter of 2020, with the market remaining well supplied over the first half,” ING analysts said in a note.
Consultancy Eurasia Group said Iran is likely to focus more narrowly on US military targets instead of energy targets.
“That’s not to say it won’t continue low-level harassment of commercial shipping or regional energy infrastructure, but these activities will not be severe,” it added.
