Saudi Arabia seeking bidders for third round of renewable energy program

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry has issued a request for qualifications from companies looking to taking part in the third round of its national renewable energy program, according to a statement released by Saudi Press Agency.

The third round includes four solar photovoltaic projects with a combined generation capacity of 1,200 MW, according to the statement.

“Eng. Faisal Al-Yemni, Head of the Renewable Energy Projects Development Office (REPDO) stated that the projects within Round Three will carry a minimum requirement of 17 percent local content as calculated by the mechanism defined by the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority, which aims to increase the value-added contribution of products and services in the national economy,” according to the statement.

Launched in 2017, REPDO tendered the first round of renewable energy projects, which included the Sakaka 300 MW solar PV project, now connected to the national electricity grid, and the Dumat Al Jandal 400 MW wind project, currently under construction.

Saudi Arabia has said it plans to generate 9.5 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from renewable sources a year by 2023 through 60 projects, involving an estimated investment of between $30 billion and $50 billion.

Last Update: Thursday, 9 January 2020 KSA 21:40 - GMT 18:40