Saudi Aramco to move Italian naphtha to Asia; wins Milazzo tender

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Trading has for the first time inked a long-term supply tender with Italy and is preparing to move some of these barrels to Asia, industry sources said on Thursday.

Based on Refinitiv and ship brokers' data, Aramco Trading has provisionally booked vessel BW Despina to load 80,000 tonnes of naphtha from Milazzo on Jan. 14 with Japan being the discharge port.

The industry sources added that Aramco Trading likely paid premiums of $20s a tonne to Mediterranean quote on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for the supplies but this cannot be confirmed as the Middle Eastern trader does not typically comment on its deals.

Last Update: Thursday, 9 January 2020 KSA 12:27 - GMT 09:27