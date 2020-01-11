UAE energy minister says Russia fully committed to OPEC+

The United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Saturday that Russia was fully committed to the OPEC+ agreement adding that he hoped to continue cooperation with the country in the future.
Suhail al-Mazrouei also said that the UAE was heavily investing to ensure its energy resources were well secured.
“We are in a very good position to secure ourselves and keep securing our customers (needs),” he added.
