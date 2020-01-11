ENERGY
UAE energy minister says Russia fully committed to OPEC+

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Abu Dhabi Saturday, 11 January 2020
The United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Saturday that Russia was fully committed to the OPEC+ agreement adding that he hoped to continue cooperation with the country in the future.

Suhail al-Mazrouei also said that the UAE was heavily investing to ensure its energy resources were well secured.

“We are in a very good position to secure ourselves and keep securing our customers (needs),” he added.

Saturday, 11 January 2020
UAE energy minister says Russia fully committed to OPEC+
