UAE energy minister says Russia fully committed to OPEC+

The United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Saturday that Russia was fully committed to the OPEC+ agreement adding that he hoped to continue cooperation with the country in the future.



Suhail al-Mazrouei also said that the UAE was heavily investing to ensure its energy resources were well secured.



“We are in a very good position to secure ourselves and keep securing our customers (needs),” he added.

Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 10:31 - GMT 07:31