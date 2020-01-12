UAE’s ADNOC agrees gas, petrochem deals with two Indonesian firms

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed agreements with Indonesia companies Petramina and Chandra Asri in the petrochemical and gas sectors, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.
The deals included a sales agreement under which ADNOC will supply 528,000 tons of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to Petramina by the end of 2020, WAM said.
