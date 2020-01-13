ENERGY
Lebanon delays deadline in second off-shore energy exploration round

Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister Nada Boustani. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Beirut Monday, 13 January 2020
Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister Nada Boustani said on Monday a deadline to submit bids in a second licensing round for off-shore energy exploration would be delayed to April 30 from January 31.

Boustani said in a statement the delay was to provide more time for international companies seeking to participate.
 

Last Update: Monday, 13 January 2020 KSA 20:07 - GMT 17:07
