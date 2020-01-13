Lebanon delays deadline in second off-shore energy exploration round

Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister Nada Boustani said on Monday a deadline to submit bids in a second licensing round for off-shore energy exploration would be delayed to April 30 from January 31.
Boustani said in a statement the delay was to provide more time for international companies seeking to participate.
