Science, technology, innovation crucial to oil industry: Aramco Chairman

Saudi Aramco Chairman Yassir al-Rumayyan highlighted the importance of science, technology, and innovation to the future success of the global petroleum industry at an event in Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran on Monday.

“We know how crucial science, technologies, and innovation are to the petroleum industry’s future success,” he said.

Al-Rumayyan went on to say that history shows energy transformation “takes decades, even centuries” to complete, which stresses the importance for the industry to continue to “think in decades.”

Al-Rumayyan gave his remarks at the opening ceremony of the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) 2020 in Dhahran.

Later at the event, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters that, “we have taken every precaution that can be taken,” in relation to raising oil security following recent US and Iran strikes in the region.



Last Update: Monday, 13 January 2020 KSA 16:12 - GMT 13:12