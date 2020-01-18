Libya’s NOC declares force majeure on closed eastern ports

Libyan state oil firm NOC has declared force majeure on oil exports from the eastern ports of Brega, Ras Lanuf, Hariga, Zueitina and Es Sider, a statement said on Saturday.

The NOC said forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar, who controls eastern Libya, had ordered the closure of the oil ports, which will result in loss of 800,000 bpd in oil output.

The North African state has been in turmoil since a 2011 uprising that overthrew and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

This development comes on the eve of Berlin peace conference where talks are expected to focus on stopping the fighting in Libya and launching a “broad political dialogue” under the auspices of the United Nations.

The UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and which is headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarrajj relies on a plethora of militias, including extremist and terrorist groups, formed in and after the 2011 uprising.

General Haftar launched an offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April vowing to end the rule of militias that include hardline groups linked to Al Qaeda and others. General Haftar has reportedly received support from international allies opposed to extremism and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Last Update: Saturday, 18 January 2020 KSA 18:17 - GMT 15:17